I’m Ready For ‘Oatmeal Creme Pie’ Cereal – NOW

One of my favorite snack foods is being turned in to a cereal.

The oatmeal creme pie, I have been consuming these little nuggets of goodness since I was in elementary school. They were a part of my daily brown bag lunch along with a turkey sandwich with cheese and a small bag of Cheetos, Doritos or Ruffles potato chips. As I got older you would think I would have outgrown them, but no. I enjoy them just as much now, if not more than I did when I was a single digit little kid. Actually I ran out of them last week and they are on my grocery list to pick up this weekend at the store.

As Little Debbie, the makers of the Oatmeal Creme Pie, gets ready to celebrate their 60th anniversary, they have partnered with Kellogg's to create a breakfast cereal for the ages, the Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal. Instagrammer Candy Hunting revealed the news about the snack cake goodness being turned in to a cereal.

Delish says the cereal will feature,

crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme frosting, encompassing flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses.

As you can image, there is excitement for the release of the cereal, especially after Little Debbie confirms the news via Instagram too!

Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal should be available in retail stores in December and will be priced at $3.99 for a 9.1 ounce box or $5.69 for a 14.5 ounce box.

Beginning December 1st, I'll be stalking the shelves of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Walmart and Target!