ADDED: New Songs Streaming This Month at Radio Texas, LIVE!

Here are new singles that have been added into Radio Texas, LIVE! rotation this month (January 2021). Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS and be listening for them and all your favorites tunes.

Parker McCollum "To Be Loved By You"

In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out last year at No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh and it was a Top 10 selling single, and was the 41st most played song on country radio for the entire year.

The Wilder Blue "Palomino Gold"

If you hadn't heard, Zane recently pieced together a brand new band. Joining up with Zane are Paul Eason, Lyndon Hughes, Sean Rodriguez, and Andy Rogers. Together the guys have made some beautiful country music.And I've gotta feeling you'll dig the harmonies and banjo.

Jacob Stelly "Dark Side of the Moon"

Josh Abbott Band "Settle Me Down"

Josh Abbott Band closed out 2020 releasing their new album The Highway Kind in November. Hard to believe that it had been three years since their last release, 2017’s string and horn-infused Until My Voice Goes Out.

Cody Johnson "Whoever's in New England"

Back in October, soon after the perfectly-paired duo re-released his latest single with Reba rounding it out, Cody Johnson took to the internet with an updated version of Reba's GRAMMY winning single "Whoever's in New England" which methodically blew our faces off. It was outstanding.

Reckless Kelly "Fightin' For"

Austin Meade "Deja Vu"

Y'all best not be sleeping on Austin Meade. In March of 2019 Meade delivered a nostalgic ride through the time honored sounds of rock mixed with Americana with his album Waves, the follow-up to his 2016 EP Heartbreak Coming.

Sunny Sweeney "Body in a Boxcar"

Sunny Sweeney "Body in a Boxcar"