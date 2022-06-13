The temps are rising across East Texas and we’re all looking forward to having some fun this summer. But there are 41 adoptable dogs in Longview, Texas that are currently hoping that this summer they find their forever family so they can enjoy the summertime too. One of these dogs would be love to be your walking partner to get more exercise this summer, or just stay inside with the air conditioner right by your side.

It truly is amazing how pets can make life so much better. The joy that they get when they see you arrive home after work, and just want to love you unconditionally. No dog deserves to spend the summertime in a kennel waiting to be rescued at the shelter so it’s time to take action now.

How Can I Adopt One of These Dogs in Longview, Texas?

The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Longview is located at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy in Longview, Texas 75604, if you want to set an appointment to meet a dog you can call 903-297-7387. The adoption shelter is closed Sunday and Monday, but open Tuesday through Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. All adoptions stop 15 minutes prior to the shelter closing.

Make Sure You Adopt, Don’t Shop

If you’re looking to add a furry family member, just remember to adopt or rescue one, don’t shop, as it just furthers the problem of pet overpopulation. Obviously, pets can get adopted quickly so it is possible that some of the adoptable animals have changed by the time you make it to the shelter.

Here is who is currently available to be rescued:

Adorable Dogs Up For Adoption in Longview, Texas Here is a look at all the adoptable dogs that are ready for their forever family.

