This Heartwarming Story Out of Longview, TX is a Reminder to Us All

This heartwarming story that took place in Longview, Texas is an important reminder and encouragement for us all.

So often, it seems like all we're ever hearing about is sad news. Heartbreaking news. News that keeps you awake at night. But then...sometimes...something spontaneous and wonderful happens when you least expect it.

A while back, I came across a post that I found sincerely inspiring and I thought you might, too. It's been months since this particular moment took place, but it reminds me of the kindnesses I see East Texans show one another every day--if we look with our hearts.

Kileigh Jordan of Longview was heading home one morning when she happened upon a sight that touched her and she paused to take a photo.

She witnessed a man walking very slowly with a walker down Highway 80 in Longview, Texas.

Kileigh wondered if he may be homeless, as we've sadly been seeing more and more homelessness in our East Texas communities as of late. We don't have confirmation regarding whether or not that is the truth about this dear man. He may have just been someone out for a walk. But really, no one is "just someone." Everyone is precious and in need of love and care.

Kileigh said she then saw one of the men pictured in the photo above pull over and head over to greet the man. After which, she noticed the men stop right there on the side of the road to pray together. But it didn't end there...

Apparently, this kind man's action encouraged others, too. Because then, Kileigh said she saw another vehicle pull over and someone else got out to pray with another person who was sitting on a nearby corner.

Whatever one's personal beliefs, it's truly uplifting to see East Texans looking out for each other in such a warm-hearted, personal way.

In the midst of a world that is so often harsh, cynical, and cold, people like this man and others are touching lives in need every single day.

And isn't that an encouraging thought?

Thank you Kileigh for sharing this. And thank you to all of our fellow East Texans who practice love and kindness every day in a myriad of ways.

If you have photos or a story to tell of a time when you've seen East Texans showing kindness and care, I'd love to hear about it. Please reach out to me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

