A Marshall, Texas man has been arrested after a quite large narcotic and weapon seizure.

On April 1, the Harrison County and Marshall, Texas Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a quite large recent drug and gun seizure and announced that 39-year-old Devarious Craig had been arrested in connection with the alleged crimes.

Just a few days prior, on March 29, Harrison County authorities executed a search warrant at a Longview, Texas location which is located in Harrison County. The search which took place at 112 Circle Club Lane resulted in the seizure of " large quantities of narcotics, illegal substances, weapons, and cash (over $142K). And the arrest of a suspect.

Joint Task Force Detectives began an investigation into narcotics being shipped to the Circle Club address. Further Investigation revealed the residence was owned by Devarious Ramone Craig, 39, of Longview," according to the post shared by the Harrison County and Marshall, Texas Sheriff's Office

Get our free mobile app

Craig was arrested on multiple charges and was taken to the Harrison County Jail and his bond is in excess of 1.2 million dollars.

You can see a comprehensive list of the illegal items seized at the residence in the original post shared below.

Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher made the following statement regarding the seizure and arrest:

"“I cannot give enough credit to the Officers of the Joint Task Force for their success in shutting down multiple drug dealers in Harrison County. This major bust underscores their diligence, ability to be great team players, and coordinate multiple tasks and teams to make Harrison County a better place to live. Their effort has made a real difference in our communities and I appreciate what they do.”

Thank you to all of the East Texas law enforcement officers who work so hard to make our cities and communities safer every day.

Here's a quick look at what was seized at the Longview, Texas residence:

Huge Seizure of Narcotics, Guns, and Cash in Harrison County The search which took place at 112 Circle Club Lane resulted in the seizure of " large quantities of narcotics, illegal substances, weapons, and cash. And the arrest of a suspect.

7 Weapons Illegal to Own in Texas Here is a look at 7 weapons that are illegal to own and possess in the state of Texas.