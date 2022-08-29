Affectionate And Loving, Rusty Is Perfect For An East Texas Family

Get our free mobile app

Nothing completes a family more than that of a dog. Dogs bring so much joy, happiness, and fun to a family. They're always there to greet you with their wagging tails when you walk through the front door, they give nothing but unconditional love and they can be protectors of the family and house depending upon the size of the dog. Sorry, a teacup poodle isn't going to be seen as a protector of the house!

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has a cute guy that is ready to move in and become an essential member of your family.

Meet Rusty. Rusty is an eight-month-old Dachshund mix with smooth short brown hair. He's a small guy weighing in at twenty-four pounds. He is described by Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms as being a sweet and friendly little guy. When it comes to other dogs, Rusty apparently makes friends quickly and he loves the companionship of other dogs.

Rusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Rusty call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

