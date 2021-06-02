After a Year, Dressing Rooms Now Open at Target

One of the most frustrating aspects of the coronavirus pandemic for me has been that dressing rooms at most big retailers have been closed for almost an entire year. No way to try on clothes means that I'm not going to buy something that I don't know is going to fit or not. Sounds simple, and some people say "Well, you can always just return it." Umm, no. I'm just not going to buy something unless it's an absolute emergency situation.

But as coronavirus restrictions are being slowly lifted, some retailers are now opening their dressing rooms back up. And that is good news for Target shoppers. Company officials issued a statement and updated their website on Tuesday, June 1 to reflect their updated coronavirus policies. Part of the statement, via WWL, said all dressing rooms "are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations. We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms."

Target was one of several big retailers across the nation that closed fitting rooms entirely when coronavirus cases were spiking. And after a year of shopping online, retailers are ready to welcome back customers who feel comfortable enough to venture into their brick and mortar locations. And try on clothes. Finally.