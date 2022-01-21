Fever, dry cough, fatigue, chest pressure... the list goes on.

Frankly, there's a surprising variety of potential symptoms due to Covid-19. And clearly, we now recognize how Covid-19 affects people in sometimes dramatically different ways.

One of the most surprising symptoms, at least in my opinion, is the potential loss of your sense of smell and/or taste. I've had so many friends and loved ones talk about this, it's stunning. Some cases have been much more dramatic than others. And this loss has seemed only quite temporary for some. But for others, it has lasted well over a year now.

Recently, a friend of mine posed the question online:

How long did it take for your smell and taste to return?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question isn't very simple. At least not according to the over ONE HUNDRED responses he received. Here's a look at just a sampling of those:

Four months. Four days. A week. A return of 80% smell after around 8 months. Wow. So varied.

Just like the other symptoms involved with contracting Covid-19, losing one's sense of smell or taste seems a completely personal experience.

Some people said they never lost their taste or smell. Some only lost one or the other. Some just noticed a diminishment to one degree or another. And some STILL say they can't smell or taste anything even after a year or more.

In fact, a very close friend of mine's husband STILL can't really smell or taste anything, and it's been well over a year since he's recovered from Covid-19.

For some people, the loss of smell and taste has been one of the hardest things to cope with, once the greatest threat to life was thankfully attended to. After all, our sense of smell and taste is one of the best (and sometimes, worst) things about the human experience.

With so many of our loved ones dealing with this, is there a way we can "help" regain our lost senses?

There has been quite a bit of discussion online about some ways people might re-train their senses. I've not dealt with this myself and so I can't speak for or against their advice. But I strongly believe it's worth checking into.

I'll provide a link to some of the research surrounding this issue below.

But first, here are a few more of the responses from Texans about their experiences with losing their sense of smell and taste from Covid-19 here:

If you want more on how you may try to "re-train" your senses, you can get more info ---> HERE.

