White House Launches COVID-19 Free Test Kits Website One Day Early
The website where you can get up to four at-home COVID-19 tests mailed to you by the government is already up and running a day early.
The site was scheduled to be up and running tomorrow (January 19th), but a soft launch happened today. Lucky for you you've discovered this post and you can now get a jump on registration. With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus still running rampant across East Texas and much of the nation, trying to find an at-home test is pretty difficult right now. They are sold out in nearly every pharmacy and big-box retailer around.
Many East Texans are once again working from home because they are displaying symptoms of the virus and they're required to work from home and are now having a hard time finding these at-home tests locally, including several of my co-workers.
How to request your free tests from the government.
You can jump on to the website - COVIDTests.gov - and order up to four tests per residential address. After registration, it could take seven to twelve days to process the request and up to three days shipping via the United States Postal Service. These tests are free of charge and you can request up to four each month.
If additional at-home tests are needed, you can purchase up to eight each month and your insurance company will cover those costs, as they are now required to as of this past Saturday (January 15th). If you need access to even more tests, the COVIDTests.gov site gives you a link to find a testing center near you.