Air Force Thunderbirds Scheduled to Be at BAFB in May

Most air shows were cancelled this year, but some shows could be coming back next year.

The Air Force Thunderbirds have released their schedule for 2021 and our area is on the list. These super jets are expected to perform at at the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale on May 8 and 9.

The schedule for the Thunderbirds is expected to kickoff in February with a flyover at the Daytona 500 on February 14.

Air show appearances are scheduled in April in Cocoa Beach, Florida and Davis-Monthan AFB in Arizona.

The events in May not only include Barksdale. There are also stops in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Air Force Academy in Colorado and Wantagh, New York.

The Thunderbirds perform for folks all around the world. They typically do a one hour show that is precisely choreographed. The jets fly only a few feet from wingtip to wingtip. The crowd gets to see the precision of these highly trained pilots.