I've done many things in my life, but I've still never so much as sat in a swimming pool shaped like Texas. Some good news, this Airbnb getaway outside of Galveston, TX, will fix that problem for me, you, or anyone.

If you're looking for a week-long getaway this summer, load up the friends and/or family and head to Galveston Bay. This waterfront property features an unobstructed view of the Bay straight from the Texas-shaped pool. Pets are even allowed.

The Airbnb With Beautiful Texas-Shaped Pool

Did you know that Galveston Bay, an inlet of the Gulf of Mexico, is quite shallow? The bay has an average depth of 7 feet, and it is 35 miles long and up to 19 miles wide in certain spots.

From the listing:

One of a kind home directly on the coast of Galveston Bay. The space features original pine walls and charming accents, four spacious bedrooms and a stocked kitchen to cook up a meal of your dreams! Imagine looking at the big bright stars deep in the heart of your brand new Texas shaped pool! Fishing more your game? Step onto the private fishing pier and land the catch of the day! This home is a water lover's paradise that keeps on giving. We even have a private game room for any landlubbers.

And it's got great reviews, "Nice and beautiful place." "Great spot in San Leon! Cool pool, awesome game room, beautiful views!" "The place is beautiful with a great view and an amazing pool. The beds were comfortable and the rooms were spacious, the whole family fit comfortably...." Let's give it a look.