We all know that the weather is getting nicer across East Texas and that means more people are spending time outside. And recently on TikTok I’ve noticed one guy who is not only getting outside for some exercise but is encouraging others to join him on his fast-growing run club.

Why This Tyler Run Club Is Getting Attention

I’ll admit that I have never been much of a runner. While I enjoy getting some exercise outside or going to lift weights at the gym, the running part has never been something that I have enjoyed. But if you are looking for some encouragement as you push yourself to get more exercise this might be the perfect group for you.

READ MORE: Best Places to Walk Safely in Tyler Texas

TikTok Is Helping This East Texas Run Club Grow

When I watch videos of the run club created by @jermone007 I must admit that these men and women that are showing up to run are in good shape. And while I know I would be much slower than most of the runners, it’s always good to see how they encourage each other to give it their best.

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Where the Tyler Run Club Meets

While I don’t know their exact run schedule it seems like most of the runs so far have been starting at the Rose Rudman trail in Tyler. The times have been all over the place, with some runs in the morning while others are at night. So, even if you have a crazy schedule there is probably a run you could join in on if it's something that interests you.

Making exercise a priority is not always easy, good job to everyone who is working to live a healthier lifestyle.

Fun Ways to Get Exercise While in the Lone Star State Here are a dozen ways for you to have some fun while doing some exercise in Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins