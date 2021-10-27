Tyler Native & Brook Hill Graduate Dazzles in World Series Debut

The Atlanta Braves are back in the World Series for the first time since 1999, they last won a World Series title in 1995. And while many Texans will be pulling for the Houston Astros to bring The Commissioner's Trophy back to Texas, there will without a doubt be be a handful of East Texans rooting for the Atlanta Braves.

A.J. Minter was born in Tyler, and graduated from Brook Hill in Bullard, TX, where he was a star pitcher. After high school he to played collegiate baseball for Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2017. Last night the East Texas native shined during his World Series debut.

In the NLDC and NLCS Minter had not yielded a run in 7.1 innings of relief. Coming into the World Series he had struck out eight batters and scattering a couple of hits and walks over five appearances.

A relief pitcher, Minter is always ready to come into a game. And while getting the call to pitch last night was no doubt expected, how early it came was likely not. After Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a broken leg and an early exit, Minter was on in relief in just the 3rd inning.

In the NLDC and NLCS Minter had not given a run in 7.1 innings of relief. Coming into the World Series he had struck out eight batters and scattering a couple of hits and walks over five appearances. Last night the southpaw came on in relief during the 3rd inning, and looked great striking out three Houston Astros, and only giving up one earned run.

Additionally he threw a career high 43 pitches, 30 went for strikes. And, like it or not, the East Texan is a major reason the Atlanta Braves are heading into Game 2 tonight up 1-0.

Top 14 Ways to Annoy a Friendly East Texan Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Here are The Top 14 Ways To Annoy a Friendly East Texan Today.