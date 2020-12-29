Alabama Will Ring in 2021 With Free New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert

Country rock legends Alabama are ready to say goodbye to 2020 with a free New Year's Eve livestream concert. The virtual event will be available to viewers thanks to recreational vehicle outpost Camping World; it's part of the motorhome outfitter's Ultimate RV Show national tour series.

The veteran Southern rockers are just the latest country group to host a virtual concert in place of live, in-person appearances. This past year has seen plenty of such performances since the coronavirus pandemic brought most live music and touring to a standstill beginning in March.

In a joint statement, founding Alabama members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook get fans psyched for the gig while giving a shoutout to Camping World and its CEO, Marcus Lemonis. (Lemonis recently donated $500,000 to help businesses impacted by this month's Nashville bombing.)

Camping World

"What better way to start the new year than to have a free concert on New Year's Eve for our fans around the world?" the band posits. "We are pleased that Marcus and our friends at Camping World are presenting this special performance from Nashville."

"We cannot wait to get back on tour soon and want to see you in person. Sit back, relax, crank up the sound and 'Roll On' into 2021. Wishing you a very Happy New Year."

Alabama formed in 1969 when Owen, Gentry and Cook — the three are cousins — came together near their Fort Payne, Ala., home base to begin forging their unique blend of country music, bluegrass and rock. They've since released more than 20 studio albums, including holiday collections such as 2017's American Christmas. The group is probably best known for their string of No. 1 country singles throughout the 1980s, and in 1985 they made history by becoming the first act in the genre to go quadruple-Platinum.

Alabama's New Year's Eve concert will kick off a run of several livestreams to be featured among Camping World's 10-week Ultimate RV Show. Country radio's Shawn Parr will host the weekly series.

Virtual concertgoers can stream the Alabama performance live this New Year's Eve night (Dec. 31) at 9PM ET at ultimatervshow.com.