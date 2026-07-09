You might not realize how much great wine can be found here in East Texas. But now there is a great way for you to try many of the best wineries and vineyards in our area.

How the Wine Tour Card Works

The 2026 East Texas Wine Tour Card is your passport to discovering some of East Texas’ best wineries, vineyards, and tasting experiences at an exceptional value. With one digital pass, you'll enjoy a premium tasting flight (minimum of four pours) at every participating winery on the tour.

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Why Explore East Texas Wine Country

Whether you're planning a romantic date, a girls' weekend, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for something new to explore, the East Texas Wine Tour offers a fun, self-guided experience you can enjoy at your own pace. Along the way, you'll discover hidden gems, meet local winemakers, enjoy beautiful vineyard settings, and create lasting memories while supporting locally owned East Texas businesses.

Your digital passport is easy to use from your smartphone—simply visit a participating winery, present your pass, and redeem your tasting flight. Visit all the wineries in one weekend or spread your adventures out over the duration of the tour. Your Wine Tour Card includes: One premium tasting flight (minimum four pours) at each participating winery. Access to exclusive East Texas wineries and tasting rooms. A convenient digital passport that is always with you on your phone. Significant savings compared to purchasing tasting flights individually. The opportunity to explore East Texas wine country while supporting local businesses.

Whether you're a longtime wine enthusiast or just beginning your wine journey, the 2026 East Texas Wine Tour is one of the best ways to experience the flavors, scenery, and hospitality that make East Texas unique.

Featured Wineries on the Tour

Briar Creek Vineyards

Just outside Tyler in the Whitehouse countryside, Briar Creek Vineyards is the kind of laid-back stop that makes an afternoon feel special. Guests can enjoy local Texas wines at a three-acre boutique vineyard with a cozy tasting room and a deck overlooking the vines. It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a relaxed, personal tasting experience in the beautiful East Texas countryside.

Green Goat Winery

Green Goat Winery brings together local wine, good eats, and easygoing East Texas hospitality. Located near Chandler and just east of Edom, it’s a Friday-and-Saturday destination where guests can enjoy the tasting room, explore local pours, and settle in with friends. It’s an approachable stop for wine lovers and anyone looking for a fun, relaxing place to raise a glass.

O'Farrell Country Vineyards

Step into a 100-year-old barn turned tasting room and experience one of the most authentic East Texas stops on the tour. O’Farrell Country Vineyards specializes in wines with a true sense of place, from native-variety grapes to fruit wines inspired by the region. Add in country scenery, local flavor, and warm hospitality, and it feels like a hidden-gem getaway.

Pink Pistol Texas

Red 55 Winery at The Pink Pistol is a must-visit stop for fans of Texas wine, music, and Miranda Lambert’s hometown style. Guests can enjoy a wine tasting in the Red 55 Winery Hemingway Room, then browse the one-of-a-kind boutique, soda fountain, and fun Lindale finds. It’s part winery stop, part shopping trip, and part East Texas experience.

Un Sueño Vineyard

Un Sueño Vineyard lives up to its name: a family dream turned into a welcoming East Texas winery experience. Guests can enjoy handcrafted wines, indoor and outdoor seating, sangrias, frozen raspado, live music, and seasonal events. It’s a great stop for groups, date nights, or anyone who wants wine with a family-owned feel.

Valle Della Pace Vineyard & Winery

Valle della Pace brings a taste of Tuscany to the heart of East Texas. Located in peaceful Garden Valley, this winery focuses on smooth, flavorful wines designed to be enjoyed on their own or paired with food. With vineyard views, tasting-room hospitality, and special events, it’s a relaxing stop built around wine, peace, and good company.

Five Trees Winery

Five Trees Winery is an East Texas stop built around the idea of taking wine from local vines to the glass. Located just outside Kilgore, the cozy tasting room gives guests a chance to discover wines shaped by the region’s unique terroir and grape varieties. It’s a simple, inviting place to slow down, sip, and get to know East Texas wine.

Pineywoods Vineyard

Pineywoods Vineyard brings big flavor and small-town charm to downtown Hemphill. The renovated historic tasting room blends Art Nouveau charm with modern elegance, offering whites, reds, rosés, sparkling wines, and memorable tasting experiences. It’s a polished but welcoming destination for wine lovers who want to sip, shop, and stay awhile in Deep East Texas.

Britts Wine and Dine

Britt’s Wine & Dine is where wine tasting turns into a full evening out. Located inside Kilgore’s historic Old Elder School, Britt’s offers boutique wines, curated bottles from around the world, food pairings, private events, and a warm restaurant-style experience. It’s perfect for people who want to sip, savor, socialize, and make the wine tour feel like a date night or group outing.

Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

Walker’s Mill Vineyard & Winery feels like an East Texas escape. Set on the rolling, wooded 95 acres of Lane Ranch, the vineyard was built around love, grace, and a dream shared by owners Art and Adriana Strahan. Guests can enjoy vineyard scenery, wines, events, and a beautiful setting that makes the visit feel like more than just a tasting.

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10 Health Benefits of Wine Drinking wine, in moderation, can be good for your health. Gallery Credit: Factly.com