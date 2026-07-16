It's always exciting when we hear about new stores opening at the mall, and Longview Mall is going to have multiple new stores opening in the near future. The details were released by Trademark Property, the owner of Longview Mall, in partnership with Dillards regarding the renovations and new retailers.

New Stores Coming to Longview Mall

Among the new retailers are Pandora, Barnes & Noble, and a Dillard's Men's Store which will expand Dillard's current location on the property. Pandora is expected to open its doors in the Fall 2026. Both Dillard's Men's Store and Barnes & Noble have plans to open in Spring 2027.

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Major Renovations Planned

The renovations to the Longview Mall property include parking lot repairs, upgraded exterior lighting, fresh exterior paint, enhanced landscaping, replacement of skylight tinting and upgrades to the specialty leasing retail merchandising unit.

There are more improvements on the way including a new children's play area, interior painting and updated seating throughout common areas.

The CEO of Trademark Property Co., Terry Montesi, said, "With new retailers opening this year and additional improvements underway, we’re continuing to build meaningful momentum at Longview Mall."

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Why Longview Mall Continues to Grow

Longview Mall welcomes more than 3.7 million visitors annually. As the only enclosed regional mall within a 45-mile radius, it provides convenient access and a diverse shopping experience for East Texas residents.

It's always great to hear about new stores opening at the mall. Now, if you could add one store to the mall that would make you want to visit more often, what would it be? I would love to hear from you. Email me your response at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

If East Texas Towns Were Stores in the Mall Here’s a lineup of East Texas towns reimagined as mall stores Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins