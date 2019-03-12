101.5 KNUE Is Now On Your Amazon Alexa Enabled Devices

101.5 KNUE can not only be heard on your radio, you can listen online at knue.com, listen on your smartphone or tablet with the new 101.5 KNUE app and now you can listen to 101.5 NUE through your Alexa enabled device!

With your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or any other Alexa enabled device, you can simply tell Alexa to play KNUE and she'll do it! But you've got to teach her the skill first and that's pretty easy to do!

Setting up 101.5 KNUE on your device is easy. Just say, “Alexa, play K. N. U. E.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.