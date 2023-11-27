Get our free mobile app

Thanks to technology, information is just a quick question away simply by asking your Alexa device or Google smart speaker.

Want to know how many ounces are in a gallon? How far away is Mars? How long does a lion live? All you have to do is ask one of these 'smart' devices and they'll give you the answer along with some other random facts and knowledge.

You can even stream your favorite radio station, Mix 93-1, on your smart speaker device and listen to us anytime.

These devices, like Alexa, are capable of doing so much more. They'll keep track of our appointments, turn on and off our lights, set our thermostats and so much more. But it's alway fun to ask these devices some off-the-wall strange and rather uninteresting or weird questions to see what kind of response you'll get.

So, if you're ever bored and you have an Alexa device, Digital Trends suggests you can have some fun asking your Alexa these questions:

Alexa, how much do you weigh?

Alexa, are you pretty

Alexa, how was your day?

Alexa, do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend?

Alexa, where do you live?

Alexa, what’s your favorite color?

Alexa, are you weird?

Alexa, how tall are you?

Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

And if that wasn't enough to keep you entertained, CNET came up with these suggestions:

Alexa, what happens if you step on a Lego?

Alexa, do aliens exist?

Alexa, I've got 99 problems.

Alexa, how high can you count?

Alexa, what is the value of pi?

Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?

Alexa, do you have any pets?

Alexa, do you believe in ghosts?

Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?

Alexa, can you give me some money?

Alexa, surely you can't be serious?

Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?

Alexa, do you like pizza?

Alexa, can you sing in autotune?

Alexa, do you love me?

Alexa, give me a kiss.

Alexa, make me a sandwich.

Alexa, can you tell me a Star Wars joke?

Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

Alexa, can you rap?

Alexa, who is on first?

Alexa, winter is coming.

Alexa, beam me up.

Then you can always tell Alexa she's fired and see how she responds!

So that little device that you can make control so much of your life through automation also provides you with much entertainment too given her responses.

Remember, you can always stream us on Alexa - say 'Alexa, play mix ninety-three one' and she'll play the station or you can cast the stream from your Mix 93-1 mobile app to your Google Home smart speaker.

