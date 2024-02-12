It's never easy writing about these Texas stories. An adult takes on the responsibility of teaching our kids but then abuses that responsibility to prey on these young minds and hearts. There was a time when we didn't hear news like this very often. In today's world, however, we seem to hear about it on a regular basis. Sadly, this news comes to us from our own backyard of Alto, Texas. A teacher and coach at the school has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

Teacher and Coach in Alto Investigated

Wednesday, February 7, 25-year-old Alto ISD teacher and coach Blake Attaway was placed on administrative leave after some concerning behavior was brought forward by both students and school staff. Then on Friday, February 9, in Alto, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Attaway's residence on County Road 2610 in Alto. As officer's conducted their search warrant, it was determined that an arrest warrant must be issued for Attaway for an improper relationship with a student.

In Jail with Further Investigation Needed

Attaway was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday and posted bond on Saturday (KLTV). Authorities still have some more investigating to do in this case with the possibility of additional arrests coming in the future. Attaway's profile remains on the Alto ISD website as of this writing (Monday, February 12) and is listed as a Physics and Chemistry teacher and coach at the high school (alto.esc7.net).

Attaway is on administrative leave until the school decides what to do with his employment at the district.

