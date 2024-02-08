Love it or hate it, Buc-ee's is a Texas institution that provides many a smile for those on road trips across Texas. Since 2019, Buc-ee's has become a road trip staple for many outside of Texas, too, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and many other states. Recently, we've seen reports of Buc-ee's stores opening in Colorado, Missouri and North Carolina. Over the course of the year of our Lord 2024, three new Buc-ee's locations will open followed by one in 2025. Let's find out where these locations will be.

Hillsboro, Texas

Hillsboro, Texas will be home to a new Buc-ee's this year. It is expected to open its 120 gas pumps either late March or early April. Some are hoping it will be open by April 8 because of the influx of visitors for the total eclipse that day. Hillsboro will be one of those Texas cities in the "Path of Totality." Having Buc-ee's ready to open by then would a historic and exciting opening. The Hillsboro location will sit on Highway 77 just east of Interstate 35.

Other New Locations

Johnstown, Colorado

A new Buc-ee's will open in Johnstown, Colorado some time this year. It's getting close because of a hiring event that will be taking place there on January 23 through January 27. No exact date has been set for that opening.

Smiths Grove, Kentucky

A new Buc-ee's will open in Smiths Grove, Kentucky in May of this year. This store will be somewhat small in scale compared to other stores being built. The Smiths Grove location will be just over 54,000 square feet. This Buc-ee's will still have over 100 gas pumps and will provide about 200 jobs to the area.

Boerne, Texas

The last new Buc-ee's will be opening in Boerne, Texas in 2025. This location hasn't had the easiest path to opening. It was first announced in 2016 with an opening in 2020. Site developments changed, a new bridge had to be built and other circumstances have long delayed this opening (mysanantonio.com).

Buc-ee's Fans are Excited

Buc-ee's fans have two new locations in Texas to look forward to while new fans of Buc-ee's will be made in Colorado and Kentucky. More stops for bathrooms you can dine in, a chopped brisket sandwich and a new t-shirt, to me, is a good thing.

