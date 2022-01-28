Amazing 6-Year-Old, Battling Brain Cancer, Sworn in as Honorary Police Officer

A heart touching story out of Fort Worth this week, as the Fort Worth Police Department welcomes their newest honorary police officer.

Just like so many young boys, Rylan Pruitt loves anything with a siren and has always been a fan of police according to his mom. Well, now thanks to the FWPD this young boy gets to live out his dream.

"Just the support that Texas has for its community is overwhelming. Like, I don’t know how to describe it. I’ve grown up here and I would never go anywhere else," said Rylan's mother Marisa Pruitt via Fox 4

Pruitt was sworn in by Chief Neil Noakes, taking the oath of office, he received official certification as an honorary police officer, got his own badge, and of course a life time of memories.

What a sweet video, you can watch it in its entirety below. And knowing his circumstances, it sure is hard to make it through with dry eyes. I love that as soon as he was done being sworn in, Honorary Officer Pruitt ran straight into his mom's arms.

Fox News 4 reports that Rylan has been in a battle with brain cancer since last year, and that the cancer has since spread to his spine. They also shared that a couple of weeks ago friends helped him celebrate his birthday with a drive-by parade featuring more than 1,000 vehicles.

That's some good friends right there.

Way to go Rylan! We'll all be rooting for you out here in East Texas.