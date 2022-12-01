Amazing Entries From Light Up East Texas 2022 That Could Win $500

Get our free mobile app

East Texans are really showing off their Christmas spirit this year. Local neighborhoods are shining bright thanks to all the lights on the houses and the lit-up inflatables and other decorations that are popping up in front yards everywhere.

Many East Texans have spent countless hours outlining the peaks and gables of their home with lights. Painstakingly wrapped the trunks and branches of their trees with miniature lights and covered bushes and shrubs with hundreds more miniature lights. That's not all though, there's the garland that's hung around the front door and all the other decorations like blow molds and inflatables that are on display.

Once these houses have been completed, homeowners across East Texas have been submitting a picture of their home that's all lit up into our 'Light Up East Texas' promotion.

Get rewarded for your holiday display.

One lucky homeowner is going to win a $500 Visa gift card compliments of Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, Mix 93-1, Classic Rock 96-1, 101.5 KNUE and 107-3 Kiss FM. There's still time to decorate the exterior of your home and get in to win the $500 Visa gift card. Deadline to enter is Friday, December 16th.

Check out some amazing homes that are all lit up for Christmas.

Let's make this one of the brightest holidays yet! Once you've decorated your house and submitted a pic of it, check back here often because we'll be updating the photo gallery with new submissions often. And if you've made an addition to your display after seeing some of the 'competition', be sure to send us an updated picture and let us know what you've added! One of the following images is going to win that $500 VIsa gift card!

Spreading holiday cheer throughout East Texas with Light Up East Texas.

