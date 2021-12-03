If Christmas lights are your jam, then a road trip to Central Texas may be in your immediate future. A new Holiday experience in Austin has opened this year at Circuit of Americas, Peppermint Parkway.

If you have relatives in the area and are already planning a trip down to Boerne to see the home featured in ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, then you’re only a couple of hours away from Peppermint Parkway.

You’ll see fun Austin themed displays, there’s snow, and you might even see the Grinch! Tickets start at $35 and go up $90. The more expensive option lets you do a lap around the actual race track. It seems like a lot fun, and if I can talk my hubby into a road trip we may just check it out.

There appears to be quite a lot of things to see and do at the new event. From exploring Christmas treats to seeing Santa Claus all the way to racing go karts, there’s a lot to experience.

Aside from driving through Peppermint Parkway, what can you do? Check out these 11 experiences from couples and families:

North Pole Palooza: See the big guy himself, performing in a full stage production with music, dancers, a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas, and a spectacular snow-filled finale! Catch North Pole Palooza three times a night, at 7, 8 and 9pm. *Schedule subject to change.

You’ll have to let us know if it’s worth the drive to Austin, because we do have such amazing Christmas Light experiences to take in right there in East Texas.

