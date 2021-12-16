The Countdown to Christmas is on, and there are so many magical things to do in the great state of Texas including a few in Dallas.

As Dallas is a short 90 minute drive from Tyler, you may find yourself shopping or visiting friends and family in the metroplex this holiday season. If you do, I’ve found three things for you to explore.

There are plenty of outstanding neighborhoods lit up to delight kids of all ages throughout December, but I’ll share just a couple of them with you here. There is also a special themed bar all about Christmas as well.

So if you’re up for a little driving and Christmas caroling through the metroplex. I’ve got and evening mapped out for you.

Start in Frisco at the Burkman Holiday Home recently featured in ABC’s Great Christmas Family Light Fight.

See the fabulous lights decking their entire home, yard and driveway. It’s spectacular. On their Facebook page, a post estimated that they saw 15,000 visitors over the weekend raising lots of money for charity.

Next, you’ll head southeast toward Plano to experience the Deerfield neighborhood and their light displays. Drive through the neighborhood enjoying flashing lights and beautiful holiday themed displays.

As you continue on your journey, you may begin to thirst for something a little stronger than your holiday themed coffee or hot chocolate. If so, you’ll want to head further south to Cedar Springs, where you’ll find a holiday themed bar, Il Minster Pub. Be prepared for adult Christmas fun complete with themed cocktails, decorations, caroling and visits from Santa.

