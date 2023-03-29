WATCH: Car Flips, Passenger Ejected During 100+ MPH Police Chase

The Lufkin Police Department has released a video compiled from officer body-worn camera and in-car video of the high-speed chase which took place early Tuesday morning. The chase led to the arrest of Kevin Olalde, 17, of Lufkin.

According to a Lufkin Police release, at 1:31 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a maroon Ford Mustang GT on South Bynum Street for failing to maintain a single lane. The driver – later identified as Olalde – eventually pulled into the parking lot of Super Mart (formerly Super S) convenience store at 702 Southwood Drive.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and tapped on the window. Olalde and his passenger – who was later identified as a juvenile – looked at the officer and then Olalde fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed headed south on Southwood Drive. The officer attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle which was traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and a pursuit ensued. Olalde used the oncoming lane to pass several vehicles while traveling on Southwood Drive.

Officers staged at the intersection of Southwood Drive and U.S. 59 successfully spiked all four tires. Olalde continued south on U.S. 59 at 100 mph despite the punctured tires. At 1:38 a.m., Olalde lost control of the vehicle in the 1300 block of North Temple Drive in Diboll and rolled it several times. His passenger was ejected.

Olalde and his passenger both appeared ambulatory following the crash and were taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared.

Following medical clearance, Olalde was taken to jail on a charge of state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana for a mason jar of the substance found in the vehicle. The juvenile was released to a parent.

Neither Olalde nor his juvenile passenger, who was ejected as you see in the video, were wearing seat belts. Both were taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared following the crash.

I hope these two young men watch the ferocious nature of the crash over and over and come to realize just how blessed they are that the results weren't deadly

