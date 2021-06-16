Police ID Man who Died in Custody, Warn of Toxic Drugs in Area

Just after midnight this morning (June 16), Lufkin Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Hill Street. The caller said that a friend was throwing and breaking things inside her home. Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect at a neighboring home.

Officers took the man into custody without incident, and he admitted to being intoxicated. His behavior appeared to be consistent with PCP narcotic intoxication. Due to his erratic behavior, a medical unit was called to the scene to have him medically cleared at a local hospital before being taken to jail. Twenty minutes after being admitted to a local hospital emergency room, Wilson coded. Medical staff pronounced him dead at 2:18 a.m. in the emergency room.

The man has been is identified as 30-year-old Derrick Wilson, of Lufkin. Per policy, the incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. An autopsy will be conducted in Beaumont later this week. Toxicology results will take 6 to 8 weeks.

Based on recent calls, the Lufkin Police Department is warning the community that they believe a toxic mixture of narcotics has made its way into the community. On Tuesday, a subject was suspected on taking an overdose of “acid”. That subject was taken to a local hospital alert but unresponsive. On Monday, Lufkin Police encountered an individual whose behavior seemed consistent with PCP intoxication. He showed several signs of intoxication including erratic, combative behavior, and extreme thirst after wandering into a stranger’s home. Officers found him in a bedroom wearing only his boxers.

Authorities caution anyone who has a loved one with a drug problem to be on the lookout for signs of intoxication and medical distress including:

Difficulty breathing

Excessive thirst

Profuse sweating

Increased heart rate

Irrational behavior

If you recognize these signs, get them to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible. Don’t wait until it is too late! If they are combative and refuse to go, call the Department at 936-633-0356 or 911 for an emergency.