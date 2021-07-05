Lufkin Police Arrest Woman for Running Over Daughter with Car

Lufkin Police responded to a call early Monday morning in which a woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly ran over her adult daughter with a car.

According to the media release, Loreeka Dodd, 45, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a $10,000 bond after being officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. As of noon Monday, she remained in the Angelina County Jail.

At 1:13 a.m. this morning, Lufkin Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Shady Bend to a report of a woman who had been hit by a Chevy Impala following an argument with her mother. Shady Bend Road is located between Ford Chapel Road and East Lufkin Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 25-year-old Zena Lewis lying in the road, seriously injured. Dodd, Lewis’ mother, was still on the scene. According to witnesses, Dodd and Lewis had been arguing and when Dodd attempted to leave in the vehicle, Lewis followed her into the street. The witnessed continued that Dodd then hit Lewis with her vehicle. Lewis was flown by helicopter to the University of Texas Health Center in Tyler. As of noon today, Lewis was listed in critical but stable condition.

On her arrest record, Dodd is listed as having a Houston address but is originally from Houston. The mug shot is from an arrest that happened in 2018 for engagement in organized criminal activity.

Authorities with the Lufkin Police Department continue to investigate this morning's incident.