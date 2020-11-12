UPDATE - Luenell Marshall has been found safe and is now with her family.

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Luenell Marshall of Zavalla.

She walked off from Woodland Heights Medical Center around 3 p.m., wearing a black shirt and black pants with flowers. She was carrying a blue jacket. Just after 4 this afternoon someone reported seeing her off of South John Redditt Drive near The Lunch Box.

Officers are in the area around Pershing Avenue searching for her now.

If anyone sees her, please call us at 936-633-0356.