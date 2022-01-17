I should have never downloaded TikTok to my phone. It has become an entertaining time waster. Having said that, I followed a couple of channels simply based on the food they were cooking because I'm a dude who loves food.

*Mental note* I've got to get back to the gym. I haven't been back since the whole pandemic started and it shows. Ugh!

But I digress.

These two channels offer up some great food that I had to try. Both are super easy to make and both made my taste buds very happy.

Garbage Bread

This recipe in a nutshell is a hamburger wrapped in a pizza crust. You start off with some ground beef and add in some ketchup, mustard, chopped onions and pickles and grated cheese. Once all of that is cooked, scoop it onto a pizza crust. Cut some one inch wide or so slits and fold those over the ground beef mixture. Brush on some butter with some parsley and sprinkle on some more cheese. Bake in the oven at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Boom! You've got a great Saturday night meal or game day snack. The pizza crust offers really good support to the ground beef mixture. We used the Whataburger Creamy Pepper to dip it in. It was good enough that my girlfriend's daughter has been asking for us to make it again. We will and will probably throw our own spin on it next time.

Smoked Queso Dip

This next one, I made yesterday as we were watching the playoff games. In the video, he uses a smoker to make it but I don't have a smoker so I used the oven and it still turned out great. He also used deer meat which I didn't have so I used ground beef.

I cooked the ground beef then placed it in a baking pan with sliced jalapenos, a can of corn, a can of Ro*tel, a half a block of Velveeta and a block of cream cheese. I sprinkled the top with some seasoning salt and garlic. I set my oven at 250 degrees at first and placed the pan in the oven for 10 minutes to soften the Velveeta and cream cheese.

After the 10 minutes, I took it out, stirred it, increased the oven temperature to 300 degrees and placed it back in the oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, I took it out, stirred it again, turned the oven back down to 250 degrees and let it bake for another 15 minutes. It was a pan of cheesy goodness.

Using corn in the queso was different for me but it was great. The sliced jalapenos made for a nice kick when you got one on your chip.

All in all, I really liked both of these recipes. I think I will make both again for this weekend's Kansas City Chiefs game. They'd be great for your Super Bowl spread, too.

