The love for Buc-ee's in Texas is real. There's lots of great reasons for that love, Texan owned company, great food, lots of gas pumps, fun mascot, it's a fun stop for any road trip. Fans, including myself, have a nice collection of t-shirts from throughout the years (I believe I'm up to 5). So it should come as no surprise that someone has come up with a song about Buc-ee's. It's not a song in the traditional since, however. This dude on TikTok used AI to create a song and frankly, it's a banger.

Beats By Ai on TikTok

The account is called Beats By Ai on TikTok. This user will go to artificial intelligence, Chat GPT most likely, and have it create songs about various topics in various styles. The majority are country songs but there are rock, blues, gospel and other music genres. To be honest, after listening to a couple of them, they came out pretty good. I'm a big fan of rock music. This one about butterflies is pretty fire:

He has AI create an EDM song about Karens at a retail store:

But you are not here for those AI tunes, you are here for a song about Buc-ee's, the Texas gas station behemoth with bathrooms you can dine in. Beats By Ai asked AI to create a country song about the gas station giant and it's pretty good:

I'll be honest, I like it. He really should send this to Arch "Beaver" Aplin and Don Wasek and have them use it for commercials. Come to think of it, Buc-ee's doesn't advertise. They don't use television. They don't use radio. They do utilize some very clever messages on billboards. Even one asking drivers in New Jersey to u-turn and drive 500 plus miles to closest Buc-ee's in South Carolina.

No matter, that song about Buc-ee's is pretty good and pretty catchy. So are the other songs from Beats By Ai. Check out his channel on TikTok.

READ MORE: How a Fake Story About Chicken Fried Steak Made a Small West Texas Town Famous

READ MORE: The One and Only Time it's Legal to Use Your Cell Phone While Driving

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

8 Weird and 14 Obvious Items You Need ID to Purchase or Do I decided to go to ChatGPT to find out other weird items that require an ID in Texas. This obviously isn't all of them but you've probably had to show ID when buying or participating in any of these. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, amazon.com