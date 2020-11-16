Amazon Black Friday Sale to Last 1 Full Week

Black Friday is coming, and if you are planning to get your holiday shopping started, or even completed, you'll have a lot of deals to choose from. Amazon is giving you 1 full week of deals.

Amazon is jumping on its Black Friday shopping early this year as they've announced a full week of shopping delight. That week starts on Friday, November 20th - a full week ahead of the typical Black Friday. The week's worth of deals runs through Black Friday, Nov. 27.

According to KCEN TV, Amazon says they'll have deals on everything from electronics, to TVs to household items to clothing and everything in-between. They even shared a sneak peak of some of the deals that include savings on Samsung TVs, beauty appliances, Adidas shoes and, of course, Amazon devices.

Amazon also announced that from From Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 , they'll be great deals from their small business partners and they'll extend their returns window through Jan. 31, 2021. Lots of deals will be posted daily and only last for 24 hours so you'll need to keep an eye on their site, or your Amazon app, to take advantage of the savings.

Amazon is expecting top see a boost in online shopping as the pandemic has forced people to rethink the way they typically shop. Shopping online is a safe way to get it done without having to shop around those who refuse to social distance or wear a mask. Welcome to 2020!