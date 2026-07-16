Some Amazon Deliveries Could Now Arrive at 3:30 A.M. in East Texas

TYLER, TEXAS -- Some East Texans may soon notice Amazon packages arriving much earlier than they're used to. According to Amazon Flex Drivers and local reports, some delivery routes are now beginning as early as 3:30 or 4:00 in the morning, with drivers using their own personal vehicles instead of Amazon vans.

I'll be honest, the first thing I thought wasn't, "Wow, that's so convenient."

It was, "I hope nobody mistakes that driver for someone who shouldn't be there."

Why Amazon Deliveries Are Starting Before Sunrise in East Texas

That's exactly why one Amazon Flex driver posted a heads-up in a Tyler Facebook group. The driver explained that early-morning deliveries weren't the driver's decision, but were part of Amazon's scheduling. The driver was asking neighbors to remember that walking up to your porch before sunrise is likely just trying to make a living.

Then I started reading the comments.

A Tyler Amazon Flex Driver Wanted Neighbors to Know

Some people appreciated the warning and said they were glad to know what was about to change. Others admitted they weren't sure the post was legitimate at first, pointing out that someone in an unmarked personal vehicle at 3:30 a.m. naturally raises some eyebrows. Honestly, that's a fair initial reaction.

Safety Was the Biggest Concern on Both Sides

What really struck me is that practically everyone seemed to agree on one major concern: safety. Safety for the drivers. Safety for people receiving deliveries.

The driver was worried about approaching unfamiliar homes in the wee hours before sunrise, and I would feel exactly the same way. Would-be customers and homeowners were concerned about seeing an unfamiliar car in the driveway that early.

Early-Morning Amazon Deliveries Aren't New, But They're New Here

What surprised me is that early-morning Amazon deliveries aren't new in many parts of the country. But Amazon has expanded early-morning delivery windows in the Tyler area, which is why it's a surprise to many people. However, it appears that customers will have the option to choose whether they want delivery that early at checkout.

"Amazon has confirmed to KETK News that it has rolled out early‑morning delivery windows in select neighborhoods, allowing packages to arrive before sunrise. According to the company, customers will see these options at checkout whenever an item qualifies," according to a KETK report.

I appreciate this driver taking the time to give everyone a heads-up. Hopefully, a little awareness helps both delivery drivers and homeowners avoid any misunderstandings. And yes... I also hope those Amazon vests are nice and visible before sunrise.

Want to share your thoughts on the expanded Amazon delivery window for East Texas Amazon Flex drivers? Reach out to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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