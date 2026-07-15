TEXAS -- Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and MD Anderson Cancer Center have been studying a promising new approach that could help the body's own immune system recognize and attack cancer by making cancer cells appear more like a viral infection.

What Is "Viral Mimicry," Anyway?

The strategy, known as "viral mimicry," is still in the experimental stage, but the early research has scientists pretty excited about what its potential could mean, reports UT Austin News. I'll admit, when I first read the phrase "viral mimicry," I had to stop and think for a second. It sounds complicated, but the basic idea is surprisingly easy to understand.

Teaching the Immune System to Recognize Cancer

So normally, your immune system is fantastic at recognizing viruses and moving into action. Cancer cells, however, are good at hiding in plain sight. That's what makes it such a sneaky villain. But this experimental treatment that researchers have been studying encourages cancer cells to send out the same kind of "distress signal" that virus-infected cells do. In other words, it's a bit like convincing the immune system that the tumor is the unwanted intruder it is, and BAM, it goes to work.

Why UT Austin and MD Anderson Researchers Are So Encouraged

"This viral mimicry treatment could be used alongside chemotherapy to help fight cancers. Similar activity has been observed with other cancer-treating agents as well," reports KXAN. The hope is that chemotherapy might be used in smaller amounts while achieving better results.

Of course, we have to remember this is still in experimental mode, so we have to keep our expectations in check, as there is much more work to be done before doctors know whether this can be safely effective for people. At the same time, it's hard not to be excited for what it could mean down the road. No, it isn't a cure for cancer, nor can patients receive it right now. BUT the research shows much promise in the preclinical testing.

A Different Way of Looking at an Old Problem

I love hearing stories like this because they remind us that breakthroughs don't always come from discovering something completely new. Sometimes breakthroughs emerge from looking at an old problem in a new light.

Instead of asking, "How can we kill cancer?" Maybe the question, right now, is, "What if we could simply help the immune system recognize it?"

Brilliant question by these researchers. Perhaps the answer will change how we think about cancer treatment forever.

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