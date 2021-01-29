In a story that you can't make up, The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an Amber Alert for Chucky. As reported by KENS-TV in San Antonio an alert was published by the Texas Alerts systems. The Amber Alert was for Chucky the Doll and his child on Friday morning. **See the alert below**. Texas DPS said "This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again."

Authorities listed Chucky from Child's Play as a suspect.

He is described as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair, blue eyes, stands at 3'1", and weighs 16 pounds. Chucky was described as wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt and wielding a kitchen knife prior to his "disappearance." The alert also listed Glen as an abducted child who is 5 years old, weighs 6 pounds, stands at 2'3", and also has red, auburn hair and blue eyes. Glen was described as wearing a blue shirt and black collar prior to his "disappearance."

I am pretty sure someone was just messing around behind the scene and accidentally pressed send. Maybe it was sent out as a joke. Whatever the reason is, it makes for a great read that might make you chuckle.