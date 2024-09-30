In 1996 in Arlington, Texas an abduction took place that would change the state of Texas forever.

9-year-old Amber Hagerman went for a ride on her pink bike on January 13, 1996 -- nothing out of the normal. However, her innocent bike ride would end tragically.

What happened to Amber?

She and her 5-year-old brother had gone for a ride. They were only supposed to go around the block, but according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they strayed off the path to the parking lot of an abandoned Winn-Dixie with a cool ramp.

After her brother left and headed back to their grandparents, Amber's abductor took the young girl. The man was reported to be either white or Hispanic and in a black truck. A witness said he took Amber 'kicking and screaming' off the bike.

Tragically, when Amber was found she was not alive. Her body had been dumped in a creek at a nearby apartment complex.

It was believed by police that Amber was kept alive for at least a couple of days, which led to the thought that someone had to of seen something during that time. However, there was not a convenient way for people to be made aware of abductions and report sightings then.

While Amber was taken far too young, reform has come with her passing

After all of these years, Amber's killer has not been found. Her death remains a tragic mystery in Texas that hopefully will one day be solved.

But out of the tragedy, Texas did make it possible to help save more children in these situations.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a woman named Diane Simone thought something needed to be done about informing the community and getting their help in abductions. Her idea gained attention and became what today is known as AMBER Alerts -- which has helped bring thousands of children home.

It makes me incredibly sad to learn about cases such as Amber's. But I have also seen so many new regulations put into place due to tragic loss to help those in the same positions in the future. I only wish we as people would be able to realize what is needed before it's too late.

