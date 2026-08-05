(Tyler, Texas) - Several East Texas school districts have already welcomed their students back to the classroom. Other districts will start next week while others will start the following week. That means there will be a ton of back to school pictures posted on social media.

The pictures are cute and a way for you, the parents, to keep that memory of the big day. But, there are a group of despicable people that will take advantage of that innocent moment. These scammers will use that picture to try and steal from you or your family.

Back to School Photos Turned into a Scam

There is nothing wrong with posting a picture of your kid's first day back to school on social media. It becomes a problem when you start giving out unnecessary information along with that photo (KLTV). For instance, your child's name, don't post it. The name of their school, don't post it.

Scammers will skim through social media looking for that information. Those scammers will then use it to conjure up some story about your child in an attempt to steal money from you or even your personal information. Keep the photos simple without giving out any pertinent information.

READ MORE: Refresh Your School Zone Laws Before East Texas Kids Return to Class

Advice from Tyler Police About What Not to Post

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh spoke with KLTV about what should, or shouldn't be, in your back to school photo. He suggested the following:

Do Not post your child's name

Do Not give which school they're attending

Do Not give their age

Do Not use a chalkboard with any of that information on it

Be mindful of the information you're putting out there for everyone to see. It's too easy to be scammed because of it.

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