Ambulance Involved in Late Night Fatal Crash Near Lufkin, Texas

According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), officials with the agency are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash which took place early Thursday morning (December 23) on U.S. Highway 69, about two miles south of Lufkin.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 1:20 a.m., a 2012 Ford (ambulance) was traveling north on Highway 69. A 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford ambulance drove over into the southbound lane and struck the Chevrolet in the front left portion of the vehicle. After the initial collision, the Ford continued traveling south for a short distance before it traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Ford ambulance is identified as Joshua Zaborowski, 30, from Dayton, Texas. Zaborowski was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.

A passenger with Zaborowski is identified as Alise Grimm, 62, from Willis. Grimm was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. At the time of the crash, a patient was onboard the ambulance and identified as Sue Eickenhorst, 68, from Jasper. Eickenhorst was transported to St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet SUV is identified as Jonathan McGinty, 40, from Huntington. McGinty was also transported to St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

No updates have been given on the conditions of the three persons that were transported to area hospitals. This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.