(KNUE-FM) While many Texans are struggling to pay their bills right now and companies are trying to find new ways to generate revenue, American Airlines is now trying to add new planes and add extra services to attract higher-paying customers.

American Airlines Adds New Stunning Airplanes

According to WFAA, American Airlines has a new airplane they have added to their fleet, and this one is incredible. The new 787-9 “P” is their newest aircraft featuring more premium seats than any of their others.

The new plane will feature upgraded seats, and additional services while in-flight and on the ground. The new aircraft was on display recently, while the airline company still has 29 more on order.

How Can Texans Book a Flight on This New Airplane?

As you would expect, the flights using this plane will not be cheap, but they will be available for people flying out of DFW to Brisbane, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand. Those flights seem to have the highest demand for premium services.

Details on the New Plane and Extra Services

According to American Airlines the new plane will offer “Flagship Suite” seats, which means they can lay flat but also convert into a “chaise lounge” style configuration.

Premium seats also include leg rests, wireless charging capabilities and headrest “wings” to add more comfort and privacy.

All seats in the place will have Bluetooth connectivity, so customers can use their wireless headphones with the airline’s in-flight entertainment choices.

There was no mention on when the first flight with the 787-9 “P” will depart out of Texas.

