(KNUE-FM) Traveling in Texas can be so fun and easy because we are fortunate to have multiple large airports with international destinations.

Although sometimes our travel plans don’t go according to plan, and we end up with delays or cancelled flights.

As someone who loves to travel, I was curious as to which Texas airport deals with the highest number of delayed flights and more details as to what causes flights to be delayed.

Many Contributing Factors for Delayed Flights

With thousands of flights every day out of the Lone Star State there are so many variables which can lead to so many different reasons as to why a flight would be delayed.

One of the biggest reasons for flights being delayed in Texas is the weather. Sure, it’s known for being sunny and hot.

But thunderstorms and ice can form in Texas too which will cause major delays at airports.

Other factors which can result in delays include high traffic volume and airline challenges such as not having enough crew members.

Airports in Texas with the Highest Number of Delays

I’m sure you’re familiar with the five largest airports in Texas.

Let’s see how they ranked as far as who has the most flights delayed or cancelled according to the Austin American Statesman.

Airports With the Most Delays in Texas Flight delays can significantly impact travel plans, and understanding which Texas airports and airlines experience the most delays can help in planning your trips more effectively. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Other Interesting Notes About Texas Airports

As I was digging around doing some research on Texas airports I found it interesting that JetBlue has approximately 31% of their flights arriving at Austin-Bergstrom Airport delayed by at least 15 minutes.

Out of DFW, American Airlines in the past five years has about 23% of flights delayed and 3% cancelled.

12 Secret Phrases and Their Meanings That You'll Hear on Every Flight You Take Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells