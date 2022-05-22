American Idol Finalist Fritz Hager 3 Announces FREE Concert in Hometown Tyler, TX

His run on American Idol may have come to an end, but all of Tyler, TX and East Texas is certainly proud of what Fritz Hager III was able to accomplish during his time on the show. And we're excited to see what the future holds for him.

“We are so proud of not only the voice and talents of Fritz Hager III, but also how well he continues to represent Tyler,” Mayor Don Warren said. “He is definitely the one to watch this season.”

Hager's Top 5 finish is something we'll be talking about for a while, and even though he was eliminated after last Sunday’s vote, Hager's coming back home to play for us.

Fritz is set to play his first concert post-American Idol at True Vine Brewing Company coming up on Friday, May 27th at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but they are offering a limited number of VIP tables for reservation at $300 each. TrueVine Brewing Company is located 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.

It was ten years ago when Fritz was inspired to pick up a guitar after watching Phillip Phillips audition on "Idol." So his deep run on the show is certainly one of those full circle moments, as he was inspired by Phillips to pursue music.

Right now the 21-year-old East Texan is employed as a security officer. And though he says that he does enjoy his work, this deep run on "American Idol" is a big step forward in pursuing music professionally.

Photos of Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008 While 2008 doesn't seem like that long ago, these photos of downtown Tyler, Texas show something different.

This Wonderful Giraffe Sanctuary Airbnb is Just 3 Hours from Tyler, TX Blue Hills Ranch boasts two unique cabins settled on a ranch that is home to 150 acre Giraffe and Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in the small town of McGregor, which is located just outside of Waco.

Could you imagine waking up to the sound of giraffe grazing just outside your window? Do giraffe even make much noise while grazing? I don't know but I'll tell you what, I'd love to find out.