‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date

American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode.

When Does Season 21 of American Idol Premiere?

The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19.

In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the series is about to "hit the jackpot" of talent, and an accompanying photo shows the judges standing around a poker table. This theme suggests that the judges are starting their auditions in Vegas.

Who Are the Judges for Season 21 of American Idol?

The show confirmed in July that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be returning as judges in 2023. Ryan Seacrest also returns as host. The trio of Bryan, Perry and Richie has stayed consistent since the show's 16th season, which was the first season to move to ABC from its previous home of FOX. Seacrest has served as host since Season 1.

Auditions for Season 21 of the show began in early August with the "Idol Across America" virtual auditions, which took place all over the country. The judges then saw the second-round audition hopefuls in Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans, according to Goldderby.

According to a social media post shared by the show, the judges began shooting the new season in Las Vegas in September.

Country singers have historically done well on American Idol. Some of the most recent winners who categorize themselves as country include Noah Thompson, Chayce Beckham and Laine Hardy. American Idol has also opened doors for artists such as Gabby Barrett, Scott McCreery, and of course, Carrie Underwood.

How to Watch Season 21 of American Idol?

Fans can catch Season 21 of American Idol airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

