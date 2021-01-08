Man, I Hate Mullets, So Why Are Celebrities Bringing Them Back?!

"Business in the front, party in the back!" Maaaan, I hate mullets.

I have hated mullets since I was a wee child growing up in the 70s and 80s. The boys in my classes had either bowl haircuts or mullets, there was no in-between. They all looked dumb af (except for Michael Turner in first grade and the little boy I had a crush on in kindergarten - I forget his name).

A lot of celebrities are trying to bring these frickin' mullets back and I am NOT here for it.

Take Rihanna, for instance. She is totally hot but not even SHE can make mullets look good. See the pic here.

Zendaya is another celeb who was recently sporting a mullet. No ma'am! Now, she is completely beautiful but, girlfriend, this mullet has GOT TO GO.

Don't even get me started on Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johannson, and Miley Cyrus. They really think those mullets look cute on 'em, don't they?

Famous dudes with mullets include: Joe Dirt (Dirte), Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Springfield, Richard Marx, Ice Cube, and Full Force MD! Come to think of it, even Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson (as seen here) wore mullets back in the day.

UGH.

I cannot explain where my hatred for mullets comes from. Maybe it's because the guys who wore mullets when I was a kid were really mean bullies. Their ugly hairstyles were probably the last thing I saw as they turned on their heels and walked away from me.

I must confess, in the late 80s and early 90s, pretty much everybody in my mostly Black high school in Nashville, TN, had a mullet, too. We didn't call them mullets, though, my hairstylist called them "multi-level", she was fancy. 😂 Even multi-level hairstyles had short hair in the front and long hair in the back. Once I realized that I, too, was wearing a mullet, I had them chop that mess off.

I like ALL my hair to be the same length (except for bangs), thank you very much!

*rant over*