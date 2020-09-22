American Pickers to Film in Texas, Looking for Leads

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team from American Pickers are planning to make a trip through Texas to film more episodes come November, and they're looking for leads. They hope to connect with many collectors throughout the Lone Star State and discuss their years of picking.

If you're one of the very few who hasn't heard of the hit series, American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The team at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, you're asked to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or you can call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878). They also have a Facebook site for leads @GOTAPICK.

Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.