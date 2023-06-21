The Oldest Flea Market In Tyler, TX Will Close Permanently Soon

As Time Marches On And New Businesses Are Opening In Tyler, Its Still Always Sad To See Other Businesses Be Forced To Close.

Bargain hunters and folks who love to find "lost treasure" will tell you that every chance that they get, they will visit a local "flea market" to find what they are looking for or find a pleasant surprise.

Unfortunately for many Tyler flea marketers, they will have to find another place to shop as the oldest flea market in the city announced that they will be closing their doors for good.

Armory Flea Market Announced Their Closure On Their Facebook Page.

Armory Flea Market has been in Tyler for over 30 years located at 415 Fair Park Drive where the Rose Complex and East Texas State Fair facilities are. They've become known for carrying antiques, vintage advertising signs, fishing tackle, collectables, and vintage clothing among other things.

Despite their long history, according to the post they made on Facebook, that they will be closing their doors for good on Aug 30th.

Why Are They Closing?

Melz Melz loading...

According to The Armory, the building that the flea market currently occupies is actually owned by the City Of Tyler. The city plans to turn the Armory location into a proposed "pavilion" that will coincide with the newly opened Brookshire Center next door.

But you still have time to swing over and shop and find what you're looking for or discover something you didn't know you need. They're open Thursday through Sunday until 5:00 PM and you can find out more about what they have to offer on their Facebook page.

First Look Inside New Omni PGA Resort In Frisco "The New Home Of Modern Golf" is now open just 2 hours from East Texas.

The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Texas (2023) The $60 million Crespi Estate is now the most expensive home in Texas.