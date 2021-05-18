Americans Urged to Get Colon Cancer Screening Earlier

UNDATED (AP) -- Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50.

That's according to new guidelines Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

While colorectal cancer is more common in older adults, cases in younger people are on the rise.

The new guidelines now say adults at average risk of the disease should get screened from ages 45 to 75. How often depends on what type of testing they choose.

The guidelines match advice from the American Cancer Society.

The decision means most insurance plans would have to cover the checks with no copay.

