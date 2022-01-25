Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as coming from a legitimate company that we all love like Texas Roadhouse. That's exactly what's happening right now with a scam being passed around online in East Texas.

Lately, Texas Roadhouse has been the perfect eye catcher for scammers online in East Texas. The offer sounds super delicious and very affordable, it's hard not to jump on it so you and the family can have a nice dinner without having to do the dishes later. This latest "offer" is said to come from Texas Roadhouse CEO David J. Deno to "celebrate 33 years." The scammers ask you to comment and share the post and everyone that does so will receive a "box full of goodies" that has a chance to have a $500 voucher in the box. This is what it looks like:

Yeah, it all looks legit, right? However, there are some ways to figure out that this is a scam.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

Lack Of The Blue Checkmark

There are two things to notice here. First, look at how Texas Roadhouse is spelled. There is no apostrophe s in Texas Roadhouse. Second, there would be a blue checkmark next to Texas Roadhouse to show that it's the legitimate Texas Roadhouse Facebook page.

Here is the scam page:

Here is the real Texas Roadhouse Facebook page:

The Date The Page Was Created

Another tell-tale sign is the date the page was created. You can see a box on the left hand side of a Facebook page and see when it was created. This scam was created on Sunday, January 23.

Obvious Misspellings And Grammar Mistakes

Another thing to look for is in how the post reads. If you have a hard time reading it because of wrong punctuation or misspelled words, it's a scam page.

Bottom line is we do not want you or a relative or a friend to fall for a scam like this. These people are looking for only one thing, to steal your personal information so it can used either against you or in a crime. If anyone shares this to you, delete it and let the person who shared it know it's a fake so they can start taking the measures to protect their personal information.

