Archie Is ‘Solid As A Rock’

He is high energy and ready to call your place home!

If you're looking for an active high energy dog, then you just have to meet Archie. Archie is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and they believe his is an English Bulldog mix that has the cutest docked tail. Archie is two years old and weighs about sixty pounds and is solid as a rock. Executive Director Gayle Helms believes he would be best suited in an active household with older children because of his size and best of all, Archie is house trained. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Archie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Archie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.