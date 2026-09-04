Texas is home to some of the most beautiful road trips in the country.

From winding Hill Country roads and wide-open West Texas landscapes to Gulf Coast highways and historic small towns, there's no shortage of incredible scenery waiting to be explored. And sometimes, you don't need an expensive vacation or a complicated itinerary. You just need a full tank of gas, some good music and a little time.

It seems like years ago going for a nice Sunday drive was a pleasurable experience for the whole family. Nowadays it would be a struggle to get the family in a car together without complaining or everyone staring at their phone the entire time. As I get a little older, I’m realizing that life really is about small things like taking the time to enjoy a beautiful and scenic drive if you have the opportunity.

READ MORE: The Most Beautiful Lakes in Texas You Need to Visit

You Should Find Your Own Favorite Texas Drive

While I am glad to share a list with you from some of the best ratings online when people are bragging about the best drives in Texas. Just scroll down to see the list. But I encourage you to find your own favorite drive. Roll down the windows and just enjoy the beauty that surrounds us in Texas.

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The Best Scenic Drives in Texas

From winding Hill Country roads to coastal highways, these scenic Texas routes are worth adding to your travel list.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Texas It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Texas using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker