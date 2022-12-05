Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?

Get our free mobile app

Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.

So how long is the old Chili's location going to sit there empty? Apparently not that long. There seems to be a new restaurant ready to do some remodeling and updating and will be opening its doors in 2023.

I often post a question on our Facebook page after a business leaves asking what would you want to see come in and take over at that location. Well, Tyler and East Texas speak up and there's never a shortage of answers to the question. This time residents suggested these restaurants take over:

Cheesecake Factory

Pappadeaux's

Red Robin

Boston Market

Taco Cabana

Waffle House

Babe's Chicken

Ruby Tuesday's

Those were just a few suggestions from our online question.

Here's what's taking over the old Chili's location in Tyler.

Thanks to a response to the question, CJ Pena seemed to know exactly what would be taking over and provided a link to back up his statement. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, 531 WSW Loop 323 will be the new home of Black Bear Diner. Black Bear Diner is a chain restaurant that serves up old-fashioned comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Black Bear Diner has locations scattered throughout 14 states (west and central U.S.) and they are planning on opening several new locations including one in Tyler, Texas.

So what's on the Black Bear Diner menu?

Breakfast is served all day. Pancakes, waffles, french toast, omelets and all of your breakfast favorites. For lunch and dinner, there will be burgers, salads, sandwiches, full-course homestyle dinners, pasta, fish, and all kinds of vegetables and sides. Plus, you can't forget dessert! Cakes, pies, cheesecakes, malts and shakes, bread pudding and more!

If you want to get a sneak peek at what the Black Bear Diner has to offer and tastes like, you can visit them when you're in the D/FW metroplex in Mesquite or in the Houston area, where they have locations in The Woodlands, Sugar Land, N. Houston, League City, Katy, Humble and Cypress.

Until then, you'll have to be patient while the remodel gets underway and then be patient once the doors open! Because we know when a new restaurant opens in Tyler we know how hard it is to get in to give it a try for ourselves the first few months!

Bubba's 33 Celebrates Grand Opening In Tyler, TX Here's your first look inside the newest restaurant in Tyler!

Ten Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas If you got money and are ready to buy an EXPENSIVE home, these 10 Texas Cities have what you're looking for.

You Can Own This Drive Thru Safari In Robertson County, Texas Franklin Drive Thru Safari Is For Sale and you can choose between the animals, the land or all of it!