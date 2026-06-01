(Tyler, Texas) - This is not the news I wanted to start with entering a new month. It's always sad when we have to report on kids that have gone missing. We don't know what that family is going through right now, we can only pray their child comes home.

There is an East Texas family that welcomed home their missing daughter, possibly sister and niece. She was taken from her home in Tyler and found safe in Oklahoma. Her name is Ryleigh Kamille Boyd and she is only 5 years old.

5-Year-Old Tyler Girl Found Safe in Oklahoma

5-year-old Ryleigh Kamille Boyd was reported missing May 3 in Tyler. It was reported on Friday, May 29, that she had been recovered in Oklahoma. Her "non-custodial mother" was arrested.

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21 Other Texas Families are Looking for Their Missing Girl

As of this writing (June 1, 2026), 20 teen girls went missing in Texas in May (missingkids.org). These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 20 girls who went missing in Texas in May by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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A Missing Tyler, Texas 5-Year-Old Found Safe, 20 Other Girls Vanished Without a Trace in May In May, a Tyler 5-year-old was reported missing. Luckily, she was found safe in Oklahoma. There are still 20 other girls missing in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media